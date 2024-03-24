1 person killed and 5 wounded including a police officer in an Indianapolis shooting, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Indianapolis say one person was killed and five others including a police officer were wounded in an early morning shooting. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Christopher Bailey says two officers were working off-duty at a bar on East Washington Street when there was a disturbance in the parking lot around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Both officers exchanged gunfire with at least one suspect and one officer was shot in the upper thigh but was in stable condition. Three men and a woman also were shot and taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A man with gunshot wounds arrived separately at a hospital and died despite treatment. Detectives believe he was connected to the shooting. One gun was found but police did not immediately know what caused the shooting.

