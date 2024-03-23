US-backed Syrian force that defeated IS 5 years ago warns group still poses international threat

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S.-backed force that defeated the Islamic State group in Syria five years ago is warning that the extremists still pose grave dangers throughout the world. The Syrian Democratic Forces called on the international community to find solutions for thousands of fighters still held in its jails. The SDF statement to mark the fifth anniversary since IS lost the last sliver of its self-declared caliphate came hours after the extremists claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack in Moscow that left 133 people dead. Despite their defeat, IS sleeper cells still claim deadly attacks in Asia and the Africa.

