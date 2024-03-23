Thunderstorms delay flights at Miami airport, suspend music festival and disrupt tennis tournament

MIAMI (AP) — Severe thunderstorms in South Florida delayed departures at the Miami International Airport during the busy spring break season, suspended a popular electronic music festival and disrupted matches at a high-profile tennis tournament. The thunderstorms swept into South Florida on Friday night and the National Airspace System Status says the weather delayed departure flights at Miami International for hours Saturday. At the Ultra Music Festival in a downtown Miami park, where 55,000 attendees were expected over three days, organizers shut down the music early Friday night. Rain and strong winds Friday also delayed the start of the day’s tennis games at the Miami Open.

