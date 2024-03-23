Skip to Content
Pueblo artist seeks community help on historic mural

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - An opportunity for kids and young adults to learn about art, business, and their community all while playing a part in a new mural coming to the city is taking place this weekend.

Eric Sarracino, a Pueblo artist is asking for help from kids and young adults to paint a new mural coming to the city.

Flyer from Jacob Sarracino

Sarracino has designed multiple murals around Pueblo and now he's teaching the next generation of young artists.

As the community comes together to paint pieces, there will also be free food.

The event takes place this weekend, March 23 and 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mitchell Park, 1304 E. 12th St., Pueblo, CO.

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

