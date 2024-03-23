Protests against arrest of one of top rivals of Indian Prime Minister Modi continue for second day

NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of protesters in India’s capital have taken to the streets for a second day, demanding the immediate release of one of the top rivals of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the country gears up for a national election next month. Arvind Kejriwal, New Delhi’s top elected official was arrested by the federal Enforcement Directorate Thursday night. The agency, controlled by Modi’s government, accused his party and ministers of accepting $12 million in bribes. His Party denies the accusations and says it will take the matter to court. The protests on Saturday come as the country gears up for a national election next month.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.