Nuggets edge youthful Trail Blazers 114-111 after Portland starts 5 rookies

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 23 points, Aaron Gordon had 22 points and 12 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 114-111. The Nuggets won without their star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray on a night when the Blazers became the second team to start five rookies since NBA box scores started tracking starters in the 1971-72 season. The reigning champs have won eight of their last nine. Rookie Duop Reath led the Trail Blazers with 24 points. Scoot Henderson finished with 22 points and six assists as the Blazers dropped their sixth straight.

