Local authorities in northwestern Mexico release 18 hostages of criminal groups

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have rescued 18 hostages of criminal groups amid a wave of kidnappings in the state of Sinaloa, where more than 600 special forces were sent to beef up security. Sinaloa Gov. Rubén Roche said Saturday on his social media channels that nine adults and nine children were rescued in the morning but did not provide details on where and how the initiative took place. Roche said authorities have an intensive operation with police and military forces to find seven people who are still kidnapped.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.