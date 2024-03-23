Israeli airstrike in northeastern Lebanon wounds 3, local official says

BEIRUT (AP) — A mayor in northeastern Lebanon says an Israeli airstrike has wounded at least three people. The airstrike was reported near the city of Baalbek, which is a stronghold of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group. The attack is the latest to hit the area in recent weeks. The strike occurred a few minutes after midnight Saturday and wounded three people, according to Baalbek’s mayor, Bachir Khodr. Since the Israel-Hamas war began Oct. 7, Hezbollah has been carrying attacks on Israel’s military posts along the border. Israel has since staged dozens of airstrikes, mostly along the border. But since late February the Baalbek area has been attacked at least three times.

