Greek authorities seize 3.75 million capsules of contraband nerve pain drug pregabalin

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have seized more than three tons of the prescription nerve pain drug pregabalin and impounded a yacht registered in the United Kingdom. Greece’s coast guard says the yacht was raided Thursday night while anchored in the port of Lavrio, 45 miles southeast of Athens. Coast guard officers found 3.75 million capsules of Nervigesic, a brand name used by Indian pharmaceuticals firm HAB Pharma for pregabalin. The contraband drug was packed in 500 cardboard boxes weighing 3.15 tons. Pregabalin is used to treat nerve pain caused by a variety of conditions, such as diabetes and shingles, as well as a type of seizure.

