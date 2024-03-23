Biden signs $1.2 trillion funding package after Senate’s early-morning passage ended shutdown threat

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed a $1.2 trillion package of spending bills that Congress just passed, ending the threat of a potential partial government shutdown. The legislation was approved by senators early Saturday, with passage coming nearly six months into the budget year. The White House said Biden signed the legislation Saturday at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was spending the weekend. The budget process was slowed by conservatives who pushed for more policy mandates and steeper spending cuts than a Democratic-led Senate or White House would consider. Biden says the agreement was a compromise, “which means neither side got everything it wanted.”

By COLLEEN LONG, KEVIN FREKING and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.