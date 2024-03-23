Arizona expects to be back at the center of election attacks. Its top officials are going on offense

PHOENIX (AP) — Preparing for the worst has become the leading strategy for Arizona election officials since 2020, when the state’s razor-thin presidential race made it a national epicenter for misinformation about voter fraud, machine problems and phony results. The false claims have run rampant and caused real-world consequences, including continuous threats against election workers. Now, with a looming presidential rematch this fall, the secretary of state and the head of elections in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, are taking more aggressive steps to counter disinformation and threats, and to build trust with voters.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.