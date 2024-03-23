Another Snow Storm

The weekend began with unseasonably mild temperatures and gusty Southerly winds across our Southern Front Range, but that all gets forced out of our state with another Spring snow storm that promises to send temperatures down to the freezing mark and lots of snow as well.

The storm will first hit most mountain locations with up to a foot of snow on West facing slopes. With 40 mph wind gusts, the avalanche danger for the back country will be high, and travel on secondary roads will become difficult.

For Colorado Springs, rain and thunder will start after 4 PM, with the possibility of brief, heavy rain around suppertime. By late evening, snow will cover the region with about 1 to 3 inches sticking to the ground in the city by Monday morning

Travel up toward Monument will be difficult on Monday, they could anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of heavy wet snow.

The storm will leave us by Monday afternoon, but cool weather will follow Tuesday and Wednesday, and like all spring storms, most of the snow will be gone by Friday as those temperatures climb back into the 60s.