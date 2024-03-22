Skip to Content
Winter returns Sunday night & Monday

By
Published 11:46 AM

A quiet and seasonable end to the work week... tracking rain and snow Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: Sunny skies and mild March temperatures this afternoon with highs in the low and mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Parly cloudy and cold overnight. Morning lows Saturday will fall into the low and mid-30s by sunrise.

EXTENDED: Warm and breezy for Saturday with warmer temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s. Changes coming our way on Sunday with rain and snow in the forecast Sunday night and Monday.

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

