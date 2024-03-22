United Airlines says federal regulators will increase oversight of the company following issues

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines says federal regulators are increasing their oversight of the carrier following a series of recent issues. United’s vice president of corporate safety said Friday that the Federal Aviation Administration will examine multiple areas of the airline’s operation to ensure safety compliance. United CEO Scott Kirby tried to reassure customers earlier this week that the airline is safe. Just this month, a piece of the outer panel fell off one jet and another suffered an engine fire on takeoff. Kirby says the recent issues were unrelated to each other and that the airline is reviewing its safety training.

