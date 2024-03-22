Texas school bus with over 40 prekindergarteners struck by cement truck, killing 2, authorities say

BASTROP, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a concrete truck has crashed into a school bus carrying more than 40 prekindergarten students on a field trip in Texas, killing a boy on the bus and a man in a third vehicle. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Deon Cockrell says the bus was struck at about 2 p.m. Friday by the truck. It was traveling in the opposite direction and veered into the bus’ lane in the suburbs outside Austin. Cockrell says the man who was killed was in a vehicle that either ran into the back of the bus or maybe part of the concrete truck. Four people in critical condition were airlifted from the crash site.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.