Inmate seriously injured in a hit-and-run soon after his escape from a Hawaii jail

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Authorities say an inmate was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash soon after his escape from a Hawaii jail. Correctional officers found the inmate on a highway outside Kauai Community Correctional Center early Friday. Police say he was running north on the highway when a vehicle hit him. Police are searching for the driver, who fled before first responders arrived. The inmate was taken to a hospital where he’s in serious condition. Officials say is serving time for promoting a dangerous drug. Officials say he scaled a fence with razor wire.

