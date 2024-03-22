Gunmen in combat fatigues fire on crowds at a Moscow concert hall which is now ablaze

MOSCOW (AP) — Several gunmen have burst into a big concert hall in Moscow and fired automatic weapons at the crowd, injuring an unspecified number of people and setting a massive blaze in an apparent terror attack days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landlside. Russian news reports said that the assailants on Friday threw explosives, triggering a massive blaze at the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow. Video posted on social media showed huge plumes of black smoke rising over the building, which can hold 6,000 people. Russian news reports said that visitors were being evacuated, but some people could have been trapped by the blaze.

