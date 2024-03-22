Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Nanette Barragán, D-Calif.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.