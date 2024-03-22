Georgia bill would give utility regulators extra years in office without facing voters

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Public Service Commission is an elected body that’s gone years without having elections because of a redistricting lawsuit. Anticipating that a court will order elections to resume, Georgia lawmakers now want to tack an extra two years on the six-year terms of four commissioners on the all-Republican body. But opponents say it’s undemocratic for commissioners to get extra time in office without facing voters. The plan was approved Thursday by both the Georgia House and Senate. It awaits the signature or veto of Gov. Brian Kemp. The commission regulates what Georgia Power Co. and some natural gas companies charge. It has in recent years approved Georgia Power increasing bills.

