With police departments facing a hiring crisis, some policies are being loosened to find more cadets
By BROOKE SCHULTZ
Associated Press/Report for America
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Police Department is seeing success in more recruits passing the entry physical fitness exam thanks to a new law that changed the standards. It is part of a broader effort nationally to reevaluate policies that keep applicants out of the job pool amid a hiring crisis. To close the gap, police departments nationally are reconsidering policies on tattoos, previous drug use, physical fitness and college credits. Since the law took effect late last year in Philadelphia, 51% of people testing have passed the entry physical exam, compared with 36% previously. The department hopes to add 350 more recruits to address its 836 vacancies.