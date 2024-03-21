Wisconsin GOP leader says Trump backers seeking to recall him don’t have enough signatures

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top Republican lawmaker says the effort by supporters of former President Donald Trump to recall him from office has failed. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has challenged the validity of thousands of the signatures submitted. Earlier this week, Vos derided those attempting to recall him as “whack jobs and morons.” If the Vos challenges are successful, there would be nowhere near enough valid signatures to force a recall election. The Wisconsin Elections Commission, based on its initial cursory review, has determined there were not enough valid signatures collected from residents of the district Vos was elected to represent. Vos angered Trump backers for not ousting the state’s election leader or working to decertify President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in the state.

