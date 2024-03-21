Washington schools to teach LGBTQ history starting 2025

By Web staff

OLYMPIA, Washington (KPTV) — A bill mandating LGBTQ history education in Washington schools was signed into law by Governor Jay Inslee.

Using the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) framework as a basis, Senate Bill 5462 was filed in 2023 with the intention of extending “inclusive learning standards and instructional materials” in the state’s public schools.

Education officials need to create a curriculum that covers the lives and accomplishments of LGBTQ individuals in addition to the history of persons from different racial, ethnic, and religious backgrounds.

Eliminating bias from educational materials is the ultimate goal. By June 1, 2025, the Washington State School Directors’ Association shall evaluate and revise a model policy. The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) is then required to create and disseminate a timeline for the reform of state learning standards by September 1, 2025.

All public schools are required to adopt the new learning standards by Oct. 1, 2025.

