Vietnam’s president resigns in latest twist of anti-graft campaign shaking its fast-growing economy

BANGKOK (AP) — Vietnam’s president has resigned as the ruling communist party in the latest episode of a “blazing furnace” anti-corruption campaign. Vo Van Thuong was the second to resign from the post in just over a year. The presidency is largely a ceremonial role. The most powerful job is held by Communist Party general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. But a series of dismissals of top leaders has raised concerns about stability as Vietnam’s fast-growing economy plays an increasingly important role in world supply chains. Analysts say the turnover in leadership also stems from rivalries within the ruling party.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.