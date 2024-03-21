Trump’s latest 2024 campaign fundraising report shows him lagging behind Biden in cash

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s fundraising picked up last month but his political operation is still struggling to catch up to President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. Trump’s campaign and his Save America political action committee, two key committees in his political operation, reported raising a combined $15.9 million in February and ended the month with more than $37 million on hand, according to filings with the federal election commission Wednesday night. That’s up from January, when the committees raised only $13.8 million. As Trump in February handily won primary contests in Nevada and New Hampshire, the prospects of any Republican challenger overtaking him in the presidential race dimmed significantly.

