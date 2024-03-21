The owner of a Vermont firearms training center is charged with aggravated assault during arrest

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The owner of a firearms training center in Vermont has pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated assault stemming from an altercation during his arrest. Daniel Banyai, who had a swollen eye, appeared in court by video on Thursday. The judge ordered him held on $15,000 bail and if he meets bail and is released he must be under a nightly curfew and not leave the state without the court’s permission. Banyai was a passenger in a vehicle that a Pawlet town constable pulled over for speeding Wednesday. Police say Banyai got into an altercation with the constable, who then used pepper spray on him. A judge had issued an arrest warrant for Banyai in December for failing to remove unpermitted structures on his property in a long-running legal battle with the town.

