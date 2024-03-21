The City of Colorado Springs hosting its quarterly ADA forum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is hosting its quarterly american disabilities act forum today, March 21. It's being held online at 1 o’clock this afternoon.

The topics for today's discussion include the city track-chair program roll-out, web accessibility, and a sidewalk assessment as part of their public right-of-way transition plan.

If you are interested in joining the meeting joining the meeting, click here.