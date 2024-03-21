Senate rival Frank LaRose joins other GOP Ohio officeholders in endorsing Bernie Moreno

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Secretary of State Frank LaRose has joined other Ohio officeholders in backing his former rival, Republican Senate nominee Bernie Moreno. LaRose’s endorsement Thursday followed a bruising and expensive primary in which he repeatedly attacked Moreno as untrustworthy. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, LaRose said he ran for Senate out of concern for the direction of the country and he believes Moreno “has what it takes to bring real change to Washington.” Moreno faces third-term U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, among the nation’s most vulnerable Democrats. Also backing Moreno are the governor, lieutenant governor, state auditor and state treasurer.

