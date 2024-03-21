Return to Nature Funeral Home owners set to have their arraignments this morning

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a big day in court today for the owners of the 'Return to Nature' funeral home in Penrose. The two are scheduled for their arraignments later this morning. Guilty, not guilty, or guilty because of insanity, one of those three will be chosen by Jon and Carie Hallford.

The two are accused of falsifying death certificates and sending fake ashes to grieving families. The Hallfords are each facing over 250 criminal charges including: abusing a corpse, money laundering, forgery, and theft. T

he charges are all tied to them allegedly improperly storing 189 bodies inside the funeral home. According to prosecutors, the bodies were stacked on top of one another in varying stages of decomposition. Authorities say that the improper storage spans from 2019 to 2023.

Their arraignments will happen here at 9 a.m., where the judge will read Jon and Carrie Hallford their criminal charges and rights. The two will also enter a plea, if a not-guilty plea is chosen, a trial date will likely be set.