Lawsuit from family of Black man killed by police in Oregon provides additional details of shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The family of a 24-year-old Black man shot and killed by police alleges in a lawsuit that officers failed to render aid, mocked his lifeless body, threw explosives at him and sent a dog to attack his corpse. The lawsuit was updated Thursday to provide additional details from the 2022 shooting that killed Derrick Clark Jr. The suit says officers shot him eight times as he ran away, and that afterward, they deployed a heat sensor drone even though he lay unmoving just feet away. Clackamas County officials didn’t respond to an email from The Associated Press on Thursday. The lawsuit’s allegations include excessive force, failure to provide medical care and intentional discrimination.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.