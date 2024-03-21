Georgia Republicans reject Democrats’ final push for Medicaid expansion

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans are shooting down a last-ditch attempt by Democrats to expand Medicaid. The Senate Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee rejected the plan on a tie 7-7 vote on Thursday. Democrats say GOP leaders broke a promise to advance the bill but the committee chair says there was no such deal. The plan was backed by five Democrats and two Republicans on the panel and called for the state to buy private health insurance for low-income adults who aren’t covered. Democrats argued that the state should grab federal bonus money to pay for the first two years of extending coverage.

