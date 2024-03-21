Federal officials want to know how airlines handle — and share — passengers’ personal information

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government wants to know how airlines handle personal information about their passengers. And whether the airlines share that personal information — and make money in the process. The U.S. Department of Transportation said Thursday that it will review privacy policies at the 10 biggest airlines. The department isn’t making allegations about any particular airline. The government wants to know how airlines collect, handle and use personal information about customers. That includes whether airlines share the information with third parties. An airline trade group says the carriers have robust policies and cybersecurity to protect consumers’ privacy.

