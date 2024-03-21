‘Every shot means something.’ Basketball fans revel in, and bet on, March Madness tournament

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — This is the most intense time of the year for college basketball fans as the NCAA March Madness championship tournament begins. Mark Bawers of Dover, Delaware drove to Atlantic City to watch games at the Golden Nugget casino. He says every shot means something, particularly to people with bets on the games. The American Gaming Association estimates Americans will legally bet $2.72 billion on the tournament this year. Defending champion Connecticut is the most bet-on team this year. North Carolina, Kentucky and Purdue are also drawing attention from bettors.

