Drug overdoses reach another record with almost 108,000 Americans in 2022, CDC says

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 108,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2022. That’s according to final figures the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Thursday. The number of U.S. overdose deaths has risen almost every year and continued to break annual records. The official number of deaths in 2022 was 107,941 — about 1% higher than in 2021. The overdose death rate for U.S. women declined slightly, but the death rate for men inched up.

