Construction work at Garden of the Gods will cause some closures in the park

KRDO
By
Published 5:44 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new construction project is kicking off at Garden of the Gods Park today, March 21. From now until mid-May, crews will be in the area working to fix a ravine located off the Ute trail.

 During this time, access to climbing on the slabs and kindergarten rock on the south end of Gray Rock will be closed. This also impacts any other climbing routes that require descent in those areas.

A detour will also be in place along the ute trail with occasional bike lane closures along the Juniper Way loop. For a list of alternative climbing routes, click here.

Ty Evans

