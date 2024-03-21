Clemson University files lawsuit against ACC

By Stephanie Moore

CLEMSON, South Carolina (WYFF) — Clemson University has filed a lawsuit against the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Pickens County, says that the ACC has publicly claimed that the conference owns media rights through 2036 and member schools must pay $140 million to leave.

In the lawsuit, Clemson states it believes these claims are false and hinder its options for exploring options for conference membership and alternative revenue sharing proposals.

Clemson wants clarity for its legal rights and obligations.

This lawsuit could pave the way for Clemson to leave the ACC.

Clemson University released the following statement on Tuesday:

“Today, Clemson University filed a lawsuit in Pickens County, South Carolina, against the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). In this litigation, Clemson seeks confirmation of the plain language found in the Grant of Rights agreements and the related media agreements between the ACC and ESPN – that these agreements, when read together, plainly state that Clemson controls its media rights for games played if it is no longer a member of the ACC.

“Clemson also seeks a ruling regarding the unenforceability of the severe penalty the ACC is seeking to impose upon exiting members and confirmation that it does not owe a fiduciary duty to the conference as alleged by the ACC.”

“The ACC’s position regarding the Grant of Rights, the exit penalty, and obligations owed by members to the conference, as detailed in its public statements and other court filings, leaves Clemson with no choice but to move forward with this lawsuit.”

“Clemson has not given notice that it is exiting the ACC and remains a member of the conference.”

The ACC released the following statement:

“The ACC remains confident that its agreements with all its members will be affirmed by the courts,” ACC Commissioner and Virginia President Jim Ryan, chairman of the conference board, said in a statement. “Clemson, along with all ACC members, voluntarily signed and re-signed the 2013 and 2016 Grant of Rights, which is binding through 2036. In addition, Clemson agreed to the process and procedures for withdrawal. The Conference’s legal counsel will vigorously enforce the agreement and bylaws in the best interests of the ACC’s current and incoming members.”

