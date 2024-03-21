Arkansas airport director who was shot by federal agents dies from injuries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The executive director of Little Rock’s airport who was injured earlier this week in a shootout with federal agents serving a search warrant at his home has died. In a statement, Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport announced the death of Bryan Malinowski at noon Thursday. He was 53. Malinowski was shot in the head Tuesday as ATF agents tried to serve a search warrant at his home. Officials have not released any other details about the investigation. Malinowski joined the management team at Clinton National in 2008 as director of properties, planning and development before being promoted to deputy director of the airport a year later. He took over as executive director in 2019.

