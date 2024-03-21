Apple has kept an illegal monopoly over smartphones in US, Justice Department says in antitrust suit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has announced a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against Apple, accusing the tech giant of engineering an illegal monopoly in smartphones that boxes out competitors and stifles innovation. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in New Jersey. The suit alleges Apple uses its control over the iPhone to engage in an “illegal course of conduct.” The lawsuit is the latest example of the Justice Department’s approach to aggressive enforcement of federal antitrust law that officials say is aimed at ensuring a fair and competitive market. Apple has defended the digital fortress known as its walled garden as a feature prized by consumers who want to protect their personal information.

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE, LINDSAY WHITEHURST and MIKE BALSAMO Associated Press

