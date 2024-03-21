Skip to Content
News

A hot air balloon crashed into a power line and caused a fire, but everyone is OK

By
Published 9:13 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Three people in a hot air balloon in Minnesota escaped largely unscathed after their basket clipped a power line, fell to the ground and caused a brush fire.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera captured the accident on video. It happened around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in Rochester. Police said preliminary information indicates the pilot was trying to land in a field when a gust of wind pushed the balloon into a power line that runs along Highway 63.

The video shows the basket and balloon become disconnected as sparks fly from the power line. The basket appears to hang briefly on the line before falling about 20 to 30 feet (6 to 9 meters) to the ground. Meanwhile, the balloon lifts higher into the sky and drifts away.

The pilot and two other passengers were able to get out, even as the sparks caused a brush fire to break out. Police said in a news release that two people reported “very minor injuries.” Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

The balloon was found later, about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away, police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content