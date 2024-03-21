3 arrested after welfare call leads to removal of 86 dogs, girl and older woman from California home

CERES, Calif. (AP) — An anonymous call led California authorities to find 86 dogs and several people living in a house where conditions were described as deplorable. Police say the discovery Tuesday in the Central Valley city of Ceres came after the caller requested a welfare check on a resident. An older woman and a young girl were placed in protective custody and three adults were arrested for investigation of child abuse, elder abuse and animal cruelty. The dogs have been taken in by the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency, which has put out an appeal for donations, supplies and assistance from rescue organizations.

