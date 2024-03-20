Worried about threats to global democracy? Elect more women in 2024, a senior UN official says

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Voters around the world who worry about growing threats to democratic freedoms should consider electing more women in countries’ national elections this year. That’s according to the United Nations deputy secretary-general. Amina Mohammed was speaking to a conference in Greece on women’s participation in politics. More than 50 countries — home to half the planet’s population — are holding national elections in 2024, including India, Mexico and the United States, along with the European Union. Mohammed also said the increasing frequency of online threats made against female candidates is offsetting other gains.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.