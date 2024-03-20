Two storm-related deaths reported in Teller County following last week’s winter storm

TELLER COUNTY, Colo (KRDO) - There were two storm-related deaths in Teller County following the winter storm last week which brought significant snow to much of Colorado.

Teller County received several feet of snow in some areas, prompting the county to issue a State of Emergency.

According to the Teller County Coroner, two men died following the storm, one on Saturday, March 16, and the other on Monday, March 18.

The coroner said the man who died on March 16 was removing snow from his driveway when he experienced a medical issue and passed away. The man who died on March 18 was experiencing a medical emergency and passed out in the snow before he reached his vehicle, according to the coroner.

The two individuals have not been identified. No further information is available at this time.