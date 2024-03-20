The northbound lane of South Academy Blvd. is reopening after being shut down due to erosion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The closed-off northbound lane over South Academy Blvd has reopened. The closure came after erosion was found and emergency road work started yesterday, March 19.

This is between CO-16 Mesa Ridge Parkway and Exit 135 South Academy Boulevard. Officials said the erosion is a direct result of the saturated ground due to the extreme snow melting following last week's storm.

The damage prompted an emergency repair, thus forcing officials to close one lane of northbound I-25 over South Academy Blvd. According to the Department of Transportation, girders were set to be put in place however that has been pushed back as crews work on these repairs.

CDOT says repair crews built a retaining wall beneath this bridge placing 20-ton concrete blocks to keep everything in place. Officials are still asking drivers to slow their speeds in this area.