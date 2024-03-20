The four Grand Slams, the two tours and Saudi Arabia are all hoping to revamp tennis

Tennis could be on the verge of massive structural change if one of two separate proposals formulated by the four Grand Slam tournaments and the WTA and ATP professional tours ends up moving forward. There is plenty of discussion happening now behind closed doors about the sport’s future. Negotiations involve the various governing bodies, tournaments, players, agents and Saudi Arabia’s Private Investment Fund. The idea set forth by the four majors would get rid of the current WTA-ATP structure and create a new Premier Tour for roughly 100 women and 100 men and a lower-level Contenders Tour for roughly 200 women and 200 men. All events would have women and men and pay equal prize money.

