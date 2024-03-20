Tennis stars voice support for Aryna Sabalenka after her boyfriend’s death

By Jill Martin and George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Members of the tennis community are rallying around Belarusian world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka following the death of her partner, former professional ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov.

Koltsov, who played 144 games for the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, died in what the Miami-Dade Police Department is calling an “apparent suicide” with no foul play suspected.

The death of the 42-year-old Koltsov, also from Belarus, occurred just days before Sabalenka is scheduled to play at the Miami Open.

Because of her seeding, Sabalenka has a first-round bye in the tournament. Her opponent in the second round will be her close friend, Spain’s Paula Badosa.

“She’s one of my best friends,” Badosa said to reporters on Tuesday after defeating Simona Halep. “Yesterday, I spoke with her [for] a lot of time. This morning the same. So I know what she’s going through. I know the entire situation, what is happening.

“That for me is a little bit shocking also to go through that because, at the end, she’s my best friend and I don’t want her to suffer. It’s a very tough situation. At the same point, playing against her, it’s also uncomfortable.”

Koltsov, who played three seasons in the NHL and represented Belarus at two Winter Olympics, had been working as a coach with Russian ice hockey team Salavat Yulaev.

He regularly traveled to tennis tournaments around the world with two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka. According to People, the pair had been linked together since June 2021.

Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki was also asked by reporters about Koltsov’s death following her victory against Clara Burel at the Miami Open.

“I can’t even imagine what she’s going through right now,” said Wozniacki. “I’m saying that. I’m also tearing up. It’s such a terrible situation. It’s so hard. I reached out to her and I told her that I was here if she needed anything.

“I love Aryna. I think she’s such a great person. She’s always so happy and out there. To see her go through that, it’s heartbreaking. I can’t even imagine what she’s going through right now. Everyone grieves in a different way.

“She was walking past today. I was giving her her space. I let her know that if she ever needs anything, I’m here, we’re here for her.”

CNN has contacted representatives for Sabalenka for further comment on her Miami Open schedule.

