Shooting investigation underway at car wash in Colorado Springs

Published 6:03 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A shooting investigation is underway Wednesday afternoon near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the shooting occurred just before 4:30 Wed. afternoon at a carwash on Jeannine Dr. This is near N. Academy Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy.

One victim was transported to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Their condition is unknown.

No further information is available at this time.

Tyler Dumas

