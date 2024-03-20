Roof avalanche seriously injures Colorado teen

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KRDO) - Two teens playing outside of a Breckenridge home were partially buried Monday when a roof avalanche occurred.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), one of the teens was seriously injured.

“This is a tragic accident. Like any avalanche accident, we want to warn people about being caught in a similar event,” said CAIC Director Ethan Greene. “Roof avalanches are a problem every year in mountain communities, but right now we have a lot of snow in unusual places. We remain concerned about this hazard throughout the week.”

The teen's current condition is unknown.

The CAIC said roof avalanches often release during a large snowstorm or when there is rapid warming following a big storm.

The CAIC recommends the following safety advice when a roof has a thick build-up of snow:

Always pay attention to snowy roofs above you, and do not play with icicles.

Minimize the amount of time you spend below snow-loaded roofs.

Watch exposed people and keep a shovel nearby to locate someone.

Shovel roofs early to reduce the snow load and potential consequences of larger roof avalanches.

According to the CAIC, five people have lost their lives in roof avalanches in Colorado in the last 30 years, and there have been many more injuries and close calls. The most recent roof avalanche fatality occurred on March 16, 2023, near Durango. Two children and a father were buried in a slide and one of the children died.

For more information on roof avalanche safety, visit Roof Avalanches.