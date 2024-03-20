No bidders in court-ordered auction of house where Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi was detained for years

BANGKOK (AP) — No bidders appeared at a court-ordered auction of the family home of Myanmar’s imprisoned former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, where she had been held under house arrest for nearly 15 years. Many in Myanmar view the house as a historical landmark of Suu Kyi’s nonviolent struggle against military rule for which she won the Nobel Peace Prize. A court in January ordered the house be sold with a minimum price of $90 million, with the proceeds to be split between Suu Kyi and her estranged older brother. Suu Kyi’s lawyers had challenged the auction order. The auction, held in front of the closed gates of the lakeside property, was declared over when no bidders appeared.

