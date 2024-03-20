Montenegro court confirms mogul known as ‘cryptocurrency king’ to be extradited to South Korea

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — An appeals court in Montenegro has confirmed that cryptocurrency mogul Do Kwon will be handed over to his native South Korea. The Appeals Court of Montenegro said in a statement Wednesday that it approved an earlier ruling by the High Court to extradite Kwon to South Korea rather than the United States. It was not immediately clear when exactly Kwon will be handed over. He can no longer appeal the decision. The 32-year-old was arrested in the Balkan nation last year in over a $40 billion crash of Terraform Labs’ cryptocurrency, which devastated retail investors around the world.

