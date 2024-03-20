Judge dismisses sexual assault suit brought by Chicago police officer against superintendent

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Chicago police officer that alleged sexual assault by former police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who was out drinking with her the night he was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV. U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo on Wednesday granted summary judgment sought by Johnson and the city. An officer who was assigned to Johnson’s security detail filed the lawsuit in 2020. The judge wrote, “The basic problem with Donald’s claim is that virtually all the evidence of her conduct suggests that she welcomed and was an active participant in her relationship with Johnson.”

