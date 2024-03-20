Infant dies days after 3 family members were killed in San Francisco bus stop crash

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An infant whose parents and brother were killed when an SUV plowed into a San Francisco bus stop over the weekend has died. Supervisor Myrna Melgar confirmed the child’s death on Wednesday. She represents the area where the crash occurred. The baby’s father and 1-year-old brother were killed when the SUV crashed into the bus stop in the West Portal neighborhood on Saturday. The baby’s mother died the following day. Police said Monday that the suspected driver of the SUV was arrested and charged with felony vehicular manslaughter. She is a 78-year-old woman.

